One soldier was wounded in an encounter with alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) in Northern Samar last Sunday, a military spokesman said Monday.

Capt. Francis Agno, public affairs office chief of the Army’s 8th Infantry Division, identified the wounded soldier as Cpl. Artemio Bendo Jr.

He said based on initial report the encounter occurred in the vicinity of Brgy. Somoroy, Lope de Vega, Northern Samar around 1:05 pm.

Agno said the troops were conducting military operation when they have encountered undetermined number of rebels.

He said the wounded soldier who was brought to Camp General Vicente Lukban station hospital in Samar province for medical treatment is stable.

Agno said soldiers were conducting pursuit operation against the rebels. Robina Asido/DMS