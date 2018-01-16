Rear Admiral Elson Hermogino formally assumed his post as commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard in a ceremony in Manila on Monday.

The event, which was led by Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade was also attended by Coast Guard officials including Rear Admiral Joel Garcia who served as the Officer in Charge (OIC) of the PCG.

In an ambush interview, Hermogino said the marching orders of President Rodrigo Duterte include the modernization of the PCG and maintaining maritime safety and security within the Philippine waters.

“To pursue the modernization… It also includes the safety and security of our maritime environment, that is the first directives given to me,” he said.

In his speech, Hermogino voweds to do his best in leading the Philippine Coast Guard.

“Leading the PCG indeed come with great challenges and responsibilities in which I accept wholeheartedly and do my utmost best to lead this prestigious organization,” he said.

“As I commence my command, I will ensure the continuity of the positive initiatives that were previously placed and started by Rear Admiral Joel Garcia, to pursue with earnest commitment,” he added.

Hermogino also emphasized the importance of the support and cooperation of the PCG personnel in facing the challenges that the organization may face in the future.

“Certainly, there would still be challenges and difficulties along the way, we need to review and reassess our system and processes, but I am confident that together with the officer’s men and women of the PCG, with your full measure of support and cooperation we will be working towards a more effective command in ensuring the accomplishments or our mission,” he said.

“I also ask to never lose focus and keep our strong determination to do our respective tasks,” he added.

Hermogino said the PCG will support the government to achieve its goal for the betterment of the country and its people.

“To maritime stakeholders and the Filipino people, rest assured that your coast guard will be proactive in supporting the president and the secretary in achieving the governance goals to realize the government’s vision and ambition that by year 2040 that the Philippines will become stronger, prosperous and peaceful,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS