Thousands of residents were evacuated as government volcanologists raised the alert level in Mayon Volcano in Albay province, a spokesman of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday.

Romina Marasigan said record a total of 3,061 families or 12,044 persons were evacuated from the municipalities of Camalig, Guinobatan and Malilipot started Saturday afternoon. when Mayon Volcano spewed steam and ash fall.

Marasigan added forced evacuation is being implemented due to lava flow monitored at the vicinity of Daraga in Albay.

“We evacuated our people with the help of Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines. We also enforced them not to let them return to their home,” Marasigan said.

“We prevent our people from returning for them to avoid danger, we also have 10 evacuation centers in the area because of lava flow,” she added.

Marasigan said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised alert level three since Sunday night which prevents the entry of people within the eight kilometers extended danger zone.

According to Phivolcs, under this alert level the Civil Aviation Authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying close to the summit of the volcano.

Based on their 12 noon bulletin, Phivolcs has recorded three lava collapsed events “that produced rock fall or small ?volume pyroclastic density currents” Sunday. Robina Asido/DMS