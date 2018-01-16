President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated on Monday the Philippines' support to Japan on issues affecting the region, specifically the problem in the Korean Peninsula.

In a speech in Davao City during the formal turnover of 26 patrol cars for the Region 11 Police Office, Duterte thanked Japan for "consistently" helping the Philippines.

"I just would like to thank the Japanese government and the people for their liberality and being a good friend and neighbor. Since 1988 when I became mayor, I have noticed Japan had consistently helped us in so many forms," he said.

During the courtesy call on him by Japanese Ambassador to Manila Koji Haneda before the turnover ceremony, Duterte said he told the envoy that he was thanking Japan "from the bottom of my heart for the so many things that your country has done for us."

"And one is that we stand by your side in matters affecting our region particularly in the ruckus going on in the Korean Peninsula. And I know that it is a very dangerous --- you know, this guy is playing dangerous toys in his hands and it could not only mean a war but the obliteration of mankind," he added referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"I hope everybody realizes it and as I said, we also pray for you. But please be put to notice that we are ready to help you anytime," Duterte stressed.

But he added the Philippines did not want war, especially in Southeast Asia "where we will be drawn into a conflict with the Korean standoff right now."

Duterte also hailed Tokyo for its investments and for remaining as "the biggest contributor of aid and assistance amongst all countries helping us."

"And the investments also is on the rise. They are really helping us grow faster. And maybe I should say that in due time, we’d be able to realize the level of comfort in the economic field," he added.

Meanwhile, Duterte reminded the policemen not to use the Mitsubishi patrol cars for personal use.

"It should not be used --- that’s my policy when I was mayor. It should not be used for personal errands for any officer. It should be where the regulation directs them to be where they are," he said.

Duterte said the patrol cars that Japan donated were not cheap.

"They are not cheap. They are hard to come by in a lifetime of a city and the one that’s given to you is almost a luxury car to us. Montero, for the average Filipino, is a luxury car. And yet, it is given by way of donation for the use of the police," he said.

"I expect the --- with that kind of quality, I should say that it should last for more than, with proper maintenance, perhaps 50 years," he added in jest.

The 26 police patrol vehicles allocated for the Davao Region are part of the Japanese government’s latest donation of 100 units of sport utility vehicles to the Philippine National Police. Celerina Monte/DMS