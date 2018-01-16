Groups supporting the plight of former Filipino sex slaves by the Japanese soldiers during World War II accused on Monday Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano for being "spineless" for not making a categorical stand to retain the controversial statue depicting the former comfort women found in Manila.

In a forum in Manila, Teresita Ang-See, founding president of Kaisa Para sa Kaunlaran, said the Philippines should "not be subservient" to Japan despite the financial aid it has been extending to the Philippines.

She said the Duterte administration should make a "categorical statement" that it will not remove the statue, which was unveiled last December along Roxas Boulevard.

"Why can't they have the guts to make a statement? Are they really spineless?," she said.

Ang-See said it was "shocking" to learn that Cayetano has formed a panel to look into the construction of the comfort women monument after Japan expressed regrets over it.

"What is there to investigate? There's only one stand the government should take," she said, stressing that it is to "support" the former Filipino comfort women.

Michael Charleston B. Chua, history professor at the De La Salle University, warned that if the government would remove the statue, "you are searching for a larger trouble." He said this could cause more fuss.

Jose Antonio Custodio, military historian, claimed if the statue would be removed, it would be a violation of the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009 since the National Historical Commission of the Philippines has already approved its erection.

Gert Ranjo Libang, Gabriela vice chairperson, reiterated the call of the Lila Pilipina, a group of former Filipino comfort women, for public apology, non-revision of history and reparation from the Japanese government.

Ang-See also belittled those who have been putting "geopolitical" color on the construction of the marker.

She denied that Chinese government has donated for the erection of the monument.

The Tulay Foundation, a Chinese-Filipino civic group, led the unveiling of the statue. Celerina Monte/DMS