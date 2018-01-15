More Filipinos have expressed opposition on the possible proclamation of a revolutionary government by President Rodrigo Duterte.

According to the Social Weather Stations survey conducted on December 8 to 16, out of 1,200 adult Filipino respondents, 39 percent opposed the idea of a revolutionary government, while 31 percent agreed to it. The remaining 30 percent were undecided.

Those who were against the revolutionary government was stronger among those who were dissatisfied with or have a little trust with Duterte.

Support for a possible revolutionary government was highest in Mindanao with 38 percent agreeing to it, while 21 percent thumbed it down. The rest of the regions either strongly disagreed with it or were still undecided.

Meanwhile, SWS said more Filipinos with high education disagreed than those with low education. They registered a net agreement rating of -19 percent and -1 to -9 percent, respectively.

The survey also found out that 63 percent of Filipinos believed Duterte has a plan to change the present government for a new government that he likes, while 18 percent said he has no plan, and 19 percent has no idea.

It also revealed that almost half or 48 percent thought it was possible to have a revolutionary government under the present Philippine Constitution, while 27 percent said it was not possible, and 24 percent has no opinion about the matter.

The proportion of those who thought the country would have a revolutionary government was highest in Metro Manila at 58 percent, followed by 48 percent in Mindanao, 47 percent in Balance Luzon, and 42 percent in Visayas.

The older population, aged 45 and above, and those that had higher education strongly opposed the revolutionary government.

Last year, Duterte said he would declare a revolutionary government if those people who were allegedly destabilizing his government would cause chaos.

“I was elected by the people. And if I sense that the country is about to go overboard, I will declare a revolutionary government,” he has said.

Malacanang later said the President has no factual basis to declare a revolutionary government at the moment and in the near future. Ella Dionisio/DMS