Transportation group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) is set to hold another nationwide protest on January 24 against the government's public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

In a press conference, Starex Piston Northern Mindanao Secretary General Ringo Lago said aside from the modernization program, their group will also condemn the filing of charges against their national president George San Mateo.

"We are announcing that on January 24, we will hold a coordinated protest action nationwide in all offices of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in the country," Lago said.

San Mateo said the reason why they made it January 24 is because it is the first court hearing for his alleged violation of Section 20 (k) of the The Public Service Act.

Aside from those issues, the protest will also condemn issuance of LTFRB's show cause order against operators who joined in their previous strikes.

Because of the passage of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, Piston Cebu President Greg Perez said their group will also ask for oil price discount instead of fare hike.

"Drivers are directly affected by this kind of tax. Because of this, Piston (drivers and operators) are united to call for P6-discount on fuel prices instead of demanding for fare hike," Perez said.

He said the discount will balance the earning of the drivers and the passengers.

Piston will hold more protests against the government's modernization program in the coming weeks.

"We will hold continuous protests. We will not give the date for now but later on, we will provide random ticket on where they will operate," San Mateo said.

According to the group, the Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (I-ACT)'s "Tangal Bulok, Tanggal Usok" campaign against dilapidated and smoke-belching vehicles is their way to allow the entry of expensive vehicles that will only make the operators and drivers saddled with debt.

"They are showcasing it as platform for their massive phase out of all 240,000 jeepneys and money-making in penalties," he said.

In a radio interview, LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada reiterated that the agency is open in holding a dialogue with the group.

"We are open to dialogue regarding the modernization program that they are objecting. We've been open for so long and we always say that we are hoping San Mateo will do what is right and talk to us instead of holding rally," she said.

Under the PUV Modernization Program, all public transport vehicles, including jeepneys, which are 15 years old and over will be phased out. Ella Dionisio/DMS