The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is "delusional" in targeting to reduce the New People’s Army (NPA) strength to half within the year.

“Much like its president, the AFP is delusional in saying that it will finish off the NPA or in AFP chief Rey (Leonardo)Guererro’s reprise, reduce the NPA “by half” by the middle of 2018,” the CPP said in a statement Friday.

“The AFP chief made his boast in direct contradiction to DND (Department of National Defense Secretary Delfin) Lorenzana’s statement that finishing off the NPA in one year is 'far-fetched' in an obvious attempt to justify extending martial law beyond 2018,” it added.

It also criticized Lorenzana because of his recent statement saying the CPP shows their bankrupt ideology for calling for an unholy alliance of all groups opposed to the government just to bring down Duterte.

“Lorenzana himself is delusional in believing that uniting with other anti-Duterte forces makes the CPP 'bankrupt.' His statement only betrays the AFP and Duterte’s fear of such an alliance,” it stated.

When asked for their opinion, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) refused to further comment on the statement of the CPP.

“That is the intent. That is the objective of the AFP to reduce them by half, if that was the statement of the chief of staff and we are serious in ensuring that we are going to hit our mark if they were saying that’s delusional then it’s up to them to say that they are entitled to their own opinion,” said Col Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman. Robina Asido/DMS