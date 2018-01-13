Malacanang defended on Friday the order of newly-appointed Department of Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Martin Dino to local executives to submit the names of suspected drug personalities in their areas, saying there is no constitutional breach.

In a press briefing in Valencia City, Bukidnon, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Dino's order was not new since there is an existing memorandum circular, revitalizing the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC).

"Now the barangay leaders and the city councilors here would know what BADAC is. So the gathering of names is actually nothing new, it does not constitute any breach of constitutional rights because of course the gathering of the names is only the first step," he said.

Roque, a lawyer by profession, said whoever will be in the list will be investigated first before cases will be filed in court.

"There appears to be no Constitutional infirmity," he stressed.

Under the DILG memorandum circular, BADAC has authority to continuously gather and update data on all drug-related incidents and its effect on the peace and order situation in the barangay, including "listing of suspected drug users and pushers."

President Rodrigo Duterte has waged a war against illegal drugs since he assumed office in July 2016.

Thousands of drug suspects have been killed, prompting human rights groups and advocates to criticize the Duterte administration. Celerina Monte/DMS