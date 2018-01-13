Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Chairman Jose Jorge Elizalde Corpuz has quit, Malacanang said on Friday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Corpuz resigned as chairman and member of the PCSO board of directors "due to health reasons."

"Mr. Corpuz, for the information of everyone, is not the person whom the President said he will fire for corruption," he said.

In a speech on Thursday night in Manila, Duterte has said he will dismiss a chairman of an agency whom he did not name, apparently due to corruption.

Recently, PCSO board member Sandra Cam exposed and criticized the lavish Christmas party of the agency last December in a hotel in Mandaluyong City.

She alleged that the government-owned and controlled corporation spent P10 million for the party.

But a PCSO official, who justified the party for the "deserving" hard working employees, said only P6 million was spent from the initial budget of P14 million. Celerina Monte/DMS