Japanese Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Seiko Noda called on President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacanang on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Noda underscored the importance of the digital terrestial television broadcasting project with the Philippine government, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar said in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun.

"Minister Noda mentioned the importance of PCOO’s digital terrestrial TV broadcasting project, ICT cooperation with DICT (Department of Information and Communications Technology) and emergency warning systems cooperation with PCOO and DICT," Andanar said.

The Philippines is starting to migrate from analog to digital broadcasting using Japanese technology.

According to DICT, the Philippines is targeting analog switch off (ASO) at the end of 2023.

The migration is seen to contribute growth in Philippine broadcasting and related industries, as well as in bringing new dimensions to the broadcasting experience of Filipinos, it said.

Also present during the courtesy call were Japanese Ambassador to Manila Koji Haneda, Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go, DICT Officer-in-charge Eliseo Rio Jr., Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Andanar, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ernesto Abella, and PCOO Undersecretary Marvin Gatpayat. Celerina Monte/DMS