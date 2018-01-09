The military sees stampede as the worst case scenario during the observance of the Feast of the Black Nazarene this week but the head of a military task force said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is prepared for that.

“(A) Possible stampede can cause a lot of casualty, injuries --we are prepared for that...At least, we would have systematic evacuation or first aid in the area, under the leadership of police because my instruction is that we are there to support the police...,” Brig. Gen. Alan Arrojado, head of the Joint Task Forces National Capital Region (JTF-NCR).

Arrojado said although there are no terror threats monitored, the JTC NCR heightened its alert status as part of security preparation for the traslacion.

“We have not monitored (terror threats) although (we are on) heightened alert, ” he said.

“Effective 12:00 noon time today, I declared blue alert to all personnel under JTF NCR only because of the Black Nazarene Traslacion 2018,” he added.

Arrojado said the number of military personnel and reservists committed by the JTF NCR has reached more than a thousand as of Monday.

“It reached 1,442 this 10 am. It is composed of security and crowd control personnel, intelligence unit personnel, emergency preparedness and response forces, then we also have communication units, communication van to monitor, then logistics in terms of mobility and food preparation,” Arrojado said.

“We also have chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) units, mass casualty, decontamination unit, search and rescue unit and of course the ambulances and medical units,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS