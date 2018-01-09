Malacanang welcomed on Monday results of the latest Pulse Asia survey, showing all-time high approval and trust ratings of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"These numbers show that our people are aware of and recognizes the significant strides the President undertook in his one year and a half in office," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

In the "Ulat ng Bayan" survey conducted by Pulse Asia from December 10 to 15 and 17 last year, the polling firm said Duterte's approval rating was at 80 percent and trust rating at 82 percent.

Duterte's approval and trust ratings were both 80 percent in September 2017.

Roque urged the public to help the government address the problems.

"We, thus, call on everyone to put this appreciation into action by standing as one and helping the government as we continue to address the problems of poverty, illegal drugs, criminality and corruption," he said.

Roque added it is the nation's interest, which is foremost in Duterte's mind. Celerina Monte/DMS