The fire that hit a shopping mall in Cebu City was declared under control Sunday afternoon.

In a radio interview, Bureau of Fire Region Central Visayas Director Senior Supt. Samuel Tadeo said the fire that razed Metro Ayala Mall was declared under control at 12:45 pm.

The fire reached Task Force Bravo around 8:45 am Saturday.

Tadeo said 95 percent of the establishment was damaged.

"We are now cooling the area, making sure there's no more fire on everywhere," Tadeo said.

He said they have yet to determine the cause of fire that started at the toy department section located at the third floor of the five-storey building.

He added the arson investigators invited witnesses who could give information regarding the incident.

Due to enclosed space, firefighters had a hard time putting out the fire.

"There were no windows, we made holes on the wall so that the fire and smoke can go out," he said.

The fire broke out at the Metro Ayala Mall around 9:44 pm last Friday.

No casualties were reported from the incident. Ella Dionisio/DMS