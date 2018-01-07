Four were wounded because of an encounter two clans in Lanao del Sur on Friday afternoon, a military official said Saturday.

Col. Romeo Brawner, Joint Task Forces Ranao deputy commander, said based on initial report an exchange of gunfire happened at the vicinity of Barangay Gandamato, Bacolod Calawi around 4:30 pm.

Brawner said a gunbattle between the two clans has resulted to traffic disruption and the injury of four people.

“The initial encounter was between factions of the Amanodin clan and the Dipatuan clan, which lasted for about one hour and caused the disruption of traffic flow along the highway of said municipality,” he said.

Brawner said the incident prompted the military to respond but their personnel were fired upon by unidentified armed men.

“Because of this, personnel of the 65th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army, led by Major Meneses, responded but were fired upon by unidentified armed men,” he said.

“This prompted the government forces to return fire for about 15 minutes. Thereafter, 65th IB was able to control the situation and ceasefire was implemented,” he added.

Brawner said because of the incident the commander of the Joint Task Force Ranao, Major General Roseller Murillo emphasized “the AFP will not tolerate incidents of rido ( clan war) and will continue to conduct law enforcement operations in cooperation with the Philippine National Police, while martial law is in effect.” Robina Asido/DMS