Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana welcomes the appointment of former Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff General Eduardo Ano as the officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“I congratulate, Ed A?o on his designation as OIC DILG. I am sure that with his dedication to duty, professionalism and experience in the military he will succeed as the head of DILG,” said Lorenzana.

“He and I am sure we will have an excellent work(ing relationship). It would have been better if he is now full-time secretary but the law does not allow it until after one year from retirement date,” Lorenzana added.

In a statement, Ano also expressed his gratitude to President Rodrigo Duterte for his appointment as well as his desire to implement “changes” for the betterment of the country and the life of its people.

“I express my gratitude to the president for the trust and confidence bestowed upon me, having been appointed as officer-in-charge of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG),” said Ano.

“It is my strong desire to implement changes in order realise the President’s programs in improving the life of every Filipino,” he noted.

“I enjoin all members of Team DILG to perform their tasks honestly and diligently towards improving the quality of the services to attain DILG’s programs for the good of our country and our countrymen,” he added.

As he took over the highest position in the DILG, Ano also called for support and understanding of the people.

“I also ask the public for your support and understanding while team DILG is embarking on addressing the current challenges and while working on improvements. Thank you,” he said.

Ano was appointed on Friday as the new OIC of the DILG replacing Undersecretary Catalino Cuy who was appointed as the next chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB). Robina Asido/DMS