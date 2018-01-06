The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has rescued more than a dozen of passengers and crew of a vessel that encountered engine trouble off the waters of Tawi-tawi last Wednesday.

“The elements of Coast Guard Station (CGS) Bongao successfully rescued 17 passengers and crew of (motor/launch)M/L Sandra which encountered engine trouble at the vicinity waters of Tumbaan, Languyan, Tawi-Tawi on January 3,” a PCG report said.

Based on initial report the “shafting assembly” of the vessel was damaged while it is sailing towards Taganak in Tawi-tawi.

“As per inquiry, M/L Sandra departed Tabawan, South Ubian enroute to Taganak, Tawi-Tawi with all passengers and crew onboard when the shafting assembly of the motor launch was damaged which caused her to drift at approximately 20 nautical miles off Barangay Simalak, Languyan,” the report noted.

The report noted that the search and rescue operation for the crews and passengers of the vessel was conducted following the report received from certain Hadzi Matba about the incident.

“Immediately, CGS Bongao conducted search and rescue operation. The team sighted the motor launch and safely towed to Languyan Port,” it said.

“All crew and passengers were all in good physical condition and safely returned to their respective families,” it added. Robina Asido/DMS