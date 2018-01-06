The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is set to implement a no-sail policy at the back of Quirino Grandstand as part of the security preparation for the feast of the Black Nazerene.

“No sail zone only here at the back of Quirino Grandstand,” Capt. Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman told Daily Manila Shimbun Thursday night.

Balilo said the PCG will deploy BRP Pampanga and a total of 38 craft to implement the no-sail policy.

He confirmed that the craft that will be deployed by the PCG includes the three Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RIB) recently donated by the Japan government.

Balilo said the implementation of no-sail policy will start at 5pm of Sunday until the image of the Black Nazarene left the Quirino Grandstand.

In another interview, Eric Apolonio, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) spokesman confirmed a no-drone zone will also be implemented in Manila during the event.

“No drone zone, yes, we will have that. That is yearly when we have these kind of occasion,” he said.

Apolonio said this will be implemented by the Philippine National Police (PNP)“because they have confiscating or arresting power.”

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Oscar Albayalde said a total of 5,613 policemen will be deployed to secure the event.

“Augmentation from AFP two companies and one from Special Action Force (SAF) will be deployed on the evening of January 8 until early morning of January 10,” Albayalde said.

“All of the personnel will start on the evening of January 8 as of this time ready we are all ready for the traslacion particularly the local government unit of city of Manila,” he added.

Albayalde said the liquor ban as well as the gun ban or the suspension of permit to carry firearms outside residence will be implemented in the city of Manila from January 8 to 10.

Albayalde also confirmed that as of Friday no threats have been monitored related to the feast of the Black Nazarene.

“So farm we haven’t gotten information although we have said that we cannot relax here. Our intelligence operatives are monitoring threat groups that may move while traslacion is ongoing,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS