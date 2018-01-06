President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted the resignation of his son, Paolo Duterte, as vice mayor of Davao City.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told reporters the acceptance was made on Friday afternoon.

Paolo announced on December 25 during the special session of the city council, that he was resigning to protect his honor and that of his children following the "recent unfortunate events" in his life that were closely tied to his failed first marriage.

"These, among others, include the maligning of my reputation in the recent name dropping incident in the Bureau of Customs' smuggling case and the very public squabble with my daughter," he has said.

Duterte has said when his son consulted him, he never suggested to resign.

But Duterte has said that he told Paolo, "if you think that there is a better (way) to do it, do what is right."

Paolo and brother-in-law Manases Carpio, husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, appeared before the Senate, which investigated the P6.4 billion illegal drug shipment from China without being detected by the Bureau of Customs. The two denied any involvement in the smuggling activities at the BOC. Celerina Monte/DMS