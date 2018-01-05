A militiaman was wounded in an improvised bomb explosion in Compostela Valley province last Tuesday, a military spokesman said Thursday.

Major Ezra Balagtey, Eastern Mindanao Command spokesman, said based on an initial report the improvised explosive device (IED) exploded around 15 meters away in the northeast portion of Colapogon Patrol Base at Sitio Colapogon, Brgy Maparat, Compostela Valley around 10:40 pm.

Balagtey said the improvised bomb was believed to be laid by the members of New People’s Army (NPA).

Balagtey identified the wounded miltiaman as Jerick Ciel who sustained a wound on his forehead.

Capt. Jerry Lamosao, the Army’s 10th Infantry Division spokesman, said Ciel was brought to Montevista Provincial Hospital, Brgy Poblacion in Montevista.

He said government authorities conducted clearing operation within the area and alerted the patrol bases and the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) Active Auxiliary detachment following the incident.

Major Gen. Noel Clement, the Army’s 10th Infantry Division commander, condemned the attack.

“We strongly condemn the atrocities done by the terrorist NPA even during while ceasefire is in effect,” he said. “This incident shows that the NPA is not sincere in ending this insurgency problem. It’s about time the people unite against them so that we will have peace and development in our communities,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS