The Philippine Army installed its new Chief of Staff in a ceremony in Taguig City on Thursday.

Lt. Col. Ray Tiongson, Philippine Army spokesman, said Brigadier General Danilo Chad Isleta was installed as the new Army Chief of Staff during a ceremony.

"The ceremony was led by the Army Chief Lieutenant General Rolando Joselito Baustista," he said.

"Headquarters Philippine Army based officers were also present during the event, he added.

Tiongson said Isleta previously served as the deputy commander and acting commanding general of the 9th Infantry Division in 2017, and chief of the Office of the Gender and Development, 9th ID in 2016.

"He (Isleta) also served as the Battalion commander of the 10th Field Artillery Battalion, Army Artillery Regiment in 2006," he said.

Tiongson said Isleta, a graduate of Philippine Military Academy Class of 1985, replaced Major General Gilbert Gapay, a topnotcher of the PMA Class of 1986.

He said Gapay has been assigned as the new commander of the Mechanized Infantry Division.

"He (Gapay) has a Master’s degree in Management. Prior to his post, he was also the Deputy Commander of the AFP’s Eastern Mindanao Command, Commander of the Joint Task Force Haribon that secured Davao City and the rest of Davao Region, and the spokesperson for the Martial Law implementation in Mindanao," Tiongson said. Robina Asido/DMS