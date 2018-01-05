Two alleged members of New People's Army (NPA) were killed in an encounter in Leyte on Thursday, a military official said.

Major. Gen. Raul Farnacio, Army's 8th Infantry Division commander, said the troops of 78th Infantry Battalion encountered around 20 rebels at the vicinity of Brgy Hilapnitan, Baybay City 10:45 am.

Farnacio said after a firefight that lasted for an hour where two alleged NPAs were killed, the rest of the attackers withdrew towards the northwest.

He confirmed that two rebels were killed during the encounter while there were no casualties recorded on the government troops.

Farnacio said the military also recovered one M16 rifle and one M653 rifle from the enemies after the battle.

He also confirmed that goverment forces are pursuing the alleged NPAs. Robina Asido/DMS