Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, the regional police spokesperson, said based on initial report the explosion occurred within the lumber concession of Dacon in Sirawai around 5pm.

"Antogan was tinkering with an object which he found in an open field and which he never suspected of being an unexploded ordnance, when the incident transpired," Galvez said.

"Surrounded by relatives and neighbors, he tried to pry it open using a hammer when it suddenly exploded," she added.

Galvez said the explosion immediately caused the death of six victims, including Antogan.

Two other victims, Jeofer Timbulaan, 18 and Junrey Sango, 18 were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Galvez said five others who sustained critical injuries are still confined at the hospital.

"Still confined in the hospital are Lito Timbulaan, 37; Joey Sundongon, 18; Edick Malanao, 18; Arnel Quemas, 15; and Junrey Quemas,13," she said. Robina Asido/DMS