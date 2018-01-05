Malacanang reiterated on Thursday that President Rodrigo Duterte is not interested to prolong his term as he even wanted to shorten it if possible.

"As I said, the president has no wish to extend his term. If the Constitution can be amended to provide for provisions that would strengthen public accountability, he has said he is willing to cut short his term," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a press briefing in Davao City.

"So the idea of prolonging his term is out of the question," he stressed.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III has said Duterte's term might be extended beyond 2022 during the transition period once the government shifts to federalism.

Duterte has been pushing for federal government.

Roque recalled Duterte mentioned before that if the Constitution could be amended even before his term ends, he is willing to step down.

"On the possible term extension, he has said it before, if we can amend the Constitution and provide for provisions that will minimize graft and corruption, he will even resign prior to the end of his term of office in 2022. So the President is considering shortening his term, but has definitely rejected even the idea of prolonging his term," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS