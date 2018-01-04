The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) appointed a hunter of Abu Sayyaf terrorists as the new head of the Joint Task Force National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) less than a week before the Feast of the Black Nazarene.

Brig. Gen. Alan Arrojado assumed his post as the new JTF NCR Commander in a turnover ceremony led by AFP Chief of Staff General Rey Leonardo Guerrero in Camp Aguinaldo on Wednesday.

Arrojado, who commanded JTF Sulu in leading military operations against the Abu Sayyaf Group, replaced Brig. Gen. Jesus Manaquil, the incoming 9 th Infantry Division commander of the Philippine Army.

After serving as JTF Sulu commander, Arrojado was also assigned as the Deputy Commander of Central Command in Cebu before he assumed his new post.

Arrojado said so far no threat was monitored but he noted the military always considers the possibility of terror threats in their security preparations.

“I have studied updates and situations. We always consider the possibility of terrorism, but, it is, not as verified,” he said.

“Except for usual criminality, and other ( incidents), so far, in my capacity as new chief, we have not yet monitored (any threat). If there is, then we will be prepared for it,” he added.

Arrojado said the JTFNCR is set to deploy a battalion to augment and support the Philippine National Police in securing this year’s traslacion of the Black Nazarene in Manila next week.

As the new JTF-NCR chief, Arrojado vows to protect the “seat of the government” amid destabilization issues. "Yes, (will secure) critical infrastructure and vital installation," he said.

“Ever since, I am pro-government during the time of Cory ( Corazon Aquino), GMA (Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. I am anti- coup de etat... whatever our mission is we will do our best,” he said.

“We are effective on our mandate securing the seat of government against destabilizers, terrorism....,” he added.

Arrojado even warned possible destabilizers, saying “You should not, you should not try”. Robina Asido/DMS