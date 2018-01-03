Two people were died in Cebu due to Tropical Depression Agaton, a regional police spokesperson said Tuesday.

Supt. Reymar Tolentin, Central Visayas Regional Police spokesman, identified the victims as Flora Matas Basadre, 63, and Richie John Rivas Pimentel, 39.

Tolentin said based on an initial report Basadre was at her house located at Sitio Suba, Brgy. Looc, Malabuyoc when their home was hit by landslide at around 4 am.

He said the victim’s husband and three children have managed to evacuate. Basadre was declared dead on arrival at MJ Cuenco Memorial Hospital.

Pimentel, a resident of Sitio Kan-upla, Brgy. Sto Nino, Malabuyoc fell from his house and sustained head injury, said Tolentin.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Romina Marasigan said this report is still subject for validation and verification of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“In terms of casualty, we are awaiting confirmation from the DILG. We have received reports from the Cebu provincial DRRMO ( Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office) but we are requesting DILG for verification, validation and confirmation about the two reported dead in Cebu,” she said.

“The information comes from the provincial government, one is because of a landslide while the other reportedly jumped from roof while trying to evacuate. So that is being investigated,” she added. Robina Asido/DMS

As of 4 am Tuesday, the Philippine Coast Guard has recorded a total of 2, 308 passengers; 34 vessel and 207- rolling cargoes that were stranded in different ports Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Central Visayas and Southeastern Mindanao.

The NDRRMC also recorded a total of 301 families or 1,287 persons affected by Agaton in 10 barangays of Regions VII and CARAGA.

Majority of which are the 258 families or 1,208 individuals who are currently being served inside the eight evacuation centers. Robina Asido/ DMS