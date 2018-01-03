Revival of the peace talks between the Philippine government and the communist rebels remains dim, a government official said on Tuesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement in response to Jose Maria Sison, founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines, who wished for the revival of the peace process this year.

"As of now it's dim," Roque said on the chances of resuming the peace talks, which President Rodrigo Duterte terminated last year.

He said the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front should show good faith.

"They need to show and prove good faith," he said.

However, Roque noted the communist rebels were apparently not sincere as they violated their own holiday ceasefire.

"Over the holidays despite ceasefire, they attacked anew," Roque said.

The NPA rebels allegedly tried to snatch a paramilitary member in Compostella Valley province on Christmas Day despite the respective truce declared by the government and the CPP.

Duterte formally terminated the peace talks with the Maoist-inspired rebels last November by issuing a proclamation.

He ended the peace negotiation with the leftist rebels due to their series of attacks against the government troops and to their extortion activities despite the peace talks.

Last December, Duterte issued another proclamation, declaring the CPP-NPA as terrorist organizations. Celerina Monte/DMS