The Philippine National Police has recorded zero casualties from stray bullets from December 16 to January 2.

In a press conference, PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa said there were reports bullet shells were recovered in Cagayan de Oro and the Mimaropa region.

Dela Rosa said a total of 26 people were arrested for indiscriminate firing, including four policemen.

Though there is an increase of arrested officers, Dela Rosa said it doesn't mean only "few" violated last year.

He said the PNP's deployment for the holiday was "very effective".

"I have motivated all my regionaldDirectors to go all out and they did. The patrol cars (were) equipped with sound systems," he said.

As for the whole year performance of the agency, he said PNP is not "perfect" and he is hoping training of police officers will be returned to them. Ella Dionisio/DMS