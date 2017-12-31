Four soldiers were injured as their KM 450 truck fell into a ravine while trying to avoid an incoming bus in the province of Bukidnon on Friday morning, police said Saturday.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) regional office identified the Philippine Army soldiers as Private First Class John Paul Valenzuela, a military truck driver, and his three escorts, namely Sergeant Roel Jandayan, Corporal Dedim Salameda and Private First Class Hebnuer Mirar.

Based on initial report, the victims were onboard a KM450 vehicle while traveling along the Sayre highway from Sitio Rawari, Brgy Kahusayan to Brgy. Sinuda,Kitaotao, Bukidon when they were figured in an accident.

The report said the vehicle of the victims is the first of the convoy of the four KM450 trucks that was dispatched to ferry their troops to their battalion headquarters.

Initial investigation revealed Valenzuela avoided an incoming bus which caused the truck fell into ravine around 10 meters deep.

The wounded army personnel were rushed to Maramag Provincial Hospital for medical treatment while their vehicle remained in the ravine. Robina Asido/DMS