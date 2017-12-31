Pleased with the latest survey on 96 percent of Filipinos welcoming the New Year with hope, the Philippines government urged people to "help the Administration in laying down the foundation of a prosperous and peaceful nation."

In a statement by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Saturday, he said the "prospects for the future look bright."

"The economy is on a roll with institutions like the Asian Development Bank upgrading our growth outlook for 2017 and debt watcher Standard and Poor's Global Ratings also adjusting upward its economic growth forecast for the Philippines this year."

S&P raised the 2017 growth forecast to 6.7 percent from the low end of the government forecast of 6.5 to 7.5 percent.

Social Weather Stations, in its Dec 8-16 survey, said 96 percent of Filipinos enter the New Year with hope. 'This figure is considered a record-high," said Roque.

Roque also thanked Filipinos for giving a seal of approval to President Rodrigo Duterte's cabinet with a total satisfaction rating of 38 percent.

"This figure, considered 'good' by the polling firm, is the highest net satisfaction rating given to the Cabinet since 1990," said Roque. DMS