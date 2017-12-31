President Rodrigo Duterte led the commemoration of the 121 st martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal in Manila on Saturday morning.

The event, which includes flag rising and wreath laying ceremonies, was witnessed by war veterans, students and civilian at the Rizal monument in Luneta Park. Duterte attended the ceremonies for less than an hour.

Also present during the ceremonies were Vice President Leni Robredo and former President now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada.

The commemoration was also attended by Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero and other military and defense officials.

As part of this year’s Rizal Day commemoration, the government also provided different services that include free medical, dental, optical or eye check-up and glasses which were position at the Noli Me Tangere Garden in Rizal Park, Manila from 7 am to 1pm.

According to the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) an exhibit that highlights the 10 point agenda of the present administration and a night of patriotic and kundiman songs was also made available within the garden.

While a discounted caravan was opened at the Senior Citizens Garden from 7 am to 8 pm and a rock festival concert at Rizal Park Open Auditorium from 6pm.

Commemorative rites were also done at the Jose Rizal museum in Calamba City, Laguna and in Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte.

Rizal was executed by the Spaniards, who imprisoned him on rebellion charges because of his association with members of the Katipunan, in Bagumbayan, the former name of Luneta. Robina Asido/DMS