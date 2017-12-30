The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Mimaropa region has recorded more than a dozen of fatalities because of Typhoon Vinta.

Based on their latest report Friday, the OCD has recorded a total of 13 fatalities in the province of Palawan.

They were identified as Romeo Tarcena, Nonoh Fraginal, Felix Polintang, Al Mudja, Meradz Kanang, Musa Sahi, Daddy Timiong, Alliya Abdulmufti, Kiking Ronie, Mac Mac Hassan, Retchel Ismael, Melvin Alnasim and Balid Lancuas.

The report did not say how the victims died but the OCD said most of them were fishermen.

The report said a total of 41 fishermen were rescued by F/B Mari Paz D.R. near the waters of Brgy. Mangsee in Balabac, Palawan while the vessel was enroute to Mapun in Tawi-Tawi.

The report noted that the municipalities of southern part of Palawan was placed under state of calamity.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the areas of Balabac, Aborlan, Bataraza all in Palawan province and Kabasalan in Zamboanga Sibugay were under a state of calamity.

The number of fatalities recorded by the NDRRMC remains at 164 with 176 missing in Regions IX, X and ARMM.

The report also noted that only one of the reported dead and eight of the recorded missing individuals were identified or confirmed by the local government. The others were still being verified by the DILG.

The report also noted the continuous decrease in the number of displaced families at 21,884 or 106,754 persons are still being served inside 192 evacuation centers. Robina Asido/DMS