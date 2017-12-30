Twenty persons, including a driver, were injured in a road accident involving a passenger jeepney in the province of Negros Occidental on Thursday afternoon, a police report said Friday.

In a report, the Negros Occidental Provincial Police said the incident occurred along the National Highway in Purok Linasgasan, Brgy. Bato, Sagay City, Negros Occidental around 1:40 pm.

A Mitsubishi Fuso jeepney was on its way to Don Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental from Sagay City proper when it “bumped to the acacia tree and fell upside down “after its driver, identified as Rodrigo Bernabat, 40, lost control over the vehicle.

Police said all the 19 passengers, including the driver, sustained physical injuries because of the accident.

The wounded passengers were identified as Dionito Abibas, Daniel Buque, Darlin Baldovia, Bernadette Tapang, Ian Tapang, Rina Tapang, Aireen Salazar, Marlyn Garcia, Rene Baldovia, Anita Suhot, Christine Canoy, Je-Ann Iwayan, Joffrey Torenia, Ma. Fe Coniendo, Bengielyn Coniendo, Rebecca Delantes, Salome Torena, Chona Abuna and Merle Lumawag.

They were all rushed to A.E. Mara?on Sr. District Hospital in Brgy. Bato, Sagay City for medical treatment.

The vehicle was placed under the custody of Sagay City Police Station for (proper) disposition. Robina Asido/DMS