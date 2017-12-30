A deputy chief of police in Cotabato was abducted by unidentified armed men on Thursday night.

Supt. Bernard Tayong, North Cotabato provincial police spokesman, identified the victim as Inspector Menardo Nisperos, deputy chief of the President Roxas municipal police station.

He said based on initial report the victim was alone when he went to a videoke in the vicinity of Brgy. Poblacion, Pres. Roxas, Cotabato when the incident happened at around 8:30 pm.

Tayong said according to a witness, Nisperos was going to fetch something when he was forcibly taken by more or less 10 unidentified suspects.

“Allegedly four unidentified persons followed the victim inside with back-ups outside and armed with short firearms at gunpoint. (They) handcuffed the victim and forcibly took him on board motorcycle waiting outside with back-ups and fled to Brgy. Binay, Magpet, Cotabato area direction,” he said.

“Upon receipt of the report, this office immediately conducted initial investigation and mobilized the intel operatives to validate the report and likewise coordinate with other units regarding the reported incident,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS