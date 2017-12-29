Malacanang reminded on Thursday the public of prohibited firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices in order to have a safe New Year celebration.

In a statement, the Office of the Executive Secretary (OES) said firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices which contain gunpowder exceeding two grams or 1.3 teaspoons or those using sulfur and phosphorus mixed with chlorates are strictly prohibited to be sold, manufactured, distributed and used.

Also prohibited are firecrackers, such as Piccolo, Super Lolo, Whistle Bomb, Goodbye Earth, and Atomic Big Triangulo.

Piccolo, according to a Department of Health report Thursday, accounted for 59 percent of 61 firecracker-related injuries nationwide.

The firecrackers allowed under Republic Act (RA) No. 7183 are Baby Rocket, Bawang, small triangulo, Pulling of strings, Paper caps, El Diablo, Watusi, Judah’s Belt, Sky Rocket (kwitis), and other types that are equivalent in explosive content.

Pyrotechnic devices, which are not prohibited, are Sparklers; Luces; Fountain; Jumbo regular and special; Mabuhay; Roman Candle; Trompillo; Airwolf; Butterfly; all kinds of pyrotechnic devices; and other types equivalent to the foregoing devices.

"As the celebration of the New Year nears, we reiterate our appeal to all Filipinos to abide by these regulations. Let us all have a safe New Year celebration," the OES said.

President Rodrigo Duterte, in Executive Order No. 28 signed earlier this year, provides for regulation and control of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.

The EO limits the use of allowable firecrackers to “community fireworks display.”

"Such use qualifies as community fireworks display if they are conducted as part of a celebration held in a venue other than the place of residence, and under the supervision of a trained person licensed by the Philippine National Police (PNP), and allowed by the municipality or city through a permit which specifies the date, time, and specific area in which it will be conducted," the OES said.

For pyrotechnic devices that are allowed such as sparklers, they may be used within residential premises, it added. Celerina Monte/DMS