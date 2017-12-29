Former customs chief Nicanor Faeldon will be oriented on his new job as deputy director III of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

“We want to orient him. We are preparing the documents for review to further understand and appreciate what we do here at the OCD and what we do as executive arm of the national council… any officials need to study his role here,” Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesperson, said Thursday.

“What we can we do at this point is to inform him what he can do on the work here while we see that he is still in Senate custody,” she added.

Senator Panfilo Lacson said Faeldon will remain in their custody until the Senate lifts his contempt citation, according to news reports.

Faeldon was cited in contempt after he failed to appear before the Senate inquiry on illegal drug shipment in May 2017.

Marasigan also emphasized the importance of Faeldon’s job as the new deputy director of the OCD.

“As deputy administrator, he may probably hold the operations, meaning he will oversee the actions of our regional offices of OCD. He would ensure that the regional offices are working. He would ensure they are equipped with necessary know-how for them to be able to discharge their functions,” she said.

“Actually not only him who is appointed deputy admin of OCD but every employee even utility or OCD officer, every person here is very vital, ” she added. Robina Asido/DMS