Damage in areas affected by Tropical Storm Urduja is estimated to have reached to more than two billion pesos, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Thursday.

Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesperson, said the total damage in infrastructure and agriculture from Urduja has reached a total of P2,172,085,624.54.

“On infrastructure, we have 1,082,714,000 (pesos) for agriculture 1,089,371,624.54 (pesos),” she said.

Marasigan said the estimated damage to agriculture in Zamboanga del Sur, Lanao del Norte and Agusan del Sur because of storm Vinta rose to P247,471,090 while P169,510,000 for the affected infrastructures in Regions IX and X.

She said aside from four areas initially declared under state of calamity, the municipality of Salug in Zamboanga del Norte have submitted their council resolution for the declaration of a state of calamity from Vinta.

Marasigan said there are areas in Zamboanga del Norte and Misamis experiencing cellular phone signals problems.

The number of reported fatalities and missing remain at 164 and 176, she said

“164 dead 176 missing, these are the last report that we received for the verification, validation and confirmation of the Department of Interior and Local Government,” Marasigan said.

Marasigan mentioned the number of displaced families has decreased to 22,972 or 112,553 persons who are inside a total of 204 evacuation centers while 5,303 families or 26,192 persons were staying with their relatives. Robina Asido/DMS