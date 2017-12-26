Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said on Monday that the bodies of the 36 people trapped inside a mall, which was razed by fire, were already found.

Carpio made the statement following the information given to her by the Bureau of Fire Protection.

The BFP earlier said that only one body was so far recovered from the 37 trapped employees of Research Now SSI, a business process outsourcing company housed at New City Commercial Center or NCCC mall.

Even if the remains of their employees were not yet found, Gary Laben, CEO of the BPO company, earlier in the day already confirmed the death of their 37 employees and expressed sadness over the tragic incident.

According to BFP official, the 36 bodies were found at the lobby of SSI.

He said he personally counted the bodies before giving the information to Carpio.

"It is with deep sadness that we confirm that 37 Research Now SSI employees were lost in the fire that struck the NCCC (New City Commercial Center) mall in Davao City, Philippines, where the company employs 500 in its local call center operation," SSI said in a statement.

The company expressed its condolences and prayers for the families and loved ones of the victims.

Laben said they will help in the funeral arrangements of the victims and will put up fund to further provide assistance to the families of those who perished.

“Words cannot express how saddened we are. We are grateful for the courageous response of the first responders and others who rushed to the scene,” Laben said.

The company also prepared counselling for its employees.

Last Saturday morning, a fire hit the third floor of NCCC mall.

Davao City Fire Officer 3 Alfredo Alas Jr. said it reached general alarm and was put out 5:15 pm on Sunday. Celerina Monte, Ella Dionisio/DMS