The Duterte administration is the "most pro-poor government" following the passage of a new tax measure, Malacanang said on Saturday.

In a radio interview, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar explained that under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion package, workers who get paid P21,000 below are exempted in paying income tax.

He said more than 80 percent of the population in the Philippines will be exempted.

He also cited the free tertiary education law, which President Rodrigo Duterte signed last August, and the conditional cash transfer program for the marginalized sector.

"Almost 10 million households or family will benefit from this. This government is really the most pro-poor government," he said.

Andanar added that medicine for senior citizens and disabled persons and those suffering from diabetes and hypertension will be exempted from VAT.

He said the revenue, which could be generated from TRAIN, will be used to fund more infrastructure projects, which could provide more jobs for the people.

Last December 19, Duterte signed the Republic Act No. 10963 or TRAIN which is the first package of the administration's Comprehensive Tax Reform Program. Ella Dionisio/DMS