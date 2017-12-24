Majority of the Filipinos, including those from Mindanao, were not in favor to further extend martial law in southern Philippines, according to Social Weather Stations survey.

Conducted on Dec. 8-16 among 1,200 adult respondents nationwide, SWS survey showed that 62 percent have opposed to martial law extension, 12 percent were undecided, and 26 percent were in favor.

Opposition to the extension of martial law in Mindanao beyond Dec. 31, 2017 was highest in Metro Manila at 67 percent, followed by Balance Luzon at 63 percent, Mindanao at 62 percent, and Visayas 55 percent.

Apparently, the survey results, particularly in Mindanao, did not reflect the position of most of the lawmakers from the troubled island who voted to further extend martial law in the region.

SWS said that majorities across demographics, ranging from 55 percent to 67 percent, oppose the extension of martial law beyond 2017.

Majority or 66 percent of the respondents also expressed belief that the Armed Forces of the Philippines could suppress the Islamic State-inspired Maute terrorists and the Abu Sayyaf Group even without martial law.

"The December 2017 proportion of those who agree that the AFP can suppress the Maute group and Abu Sayyaf even without Martial Law is 12 points above the 54 percent in September 2017," the survey said.

It was at 57 percent in June 2017, when the question was first asked, SWS said.

The proportion of those who agree that the AFP can suppress the Maute terror group and Abu Sayyaf without martial law rose in all areas, it said.

It rose by 16 points in Metro Manila, from 54 percent in September to 70 percent in December; by 15 points in Balance Luzon, from 52 percent to 67 percent; by 8 points in the Visayas, from 58 percent to 66 percent; and by 9 points in Mindanao, from 52 percent to 61 percent.

Across demographics, majorities, ranging from 55 percent to 72 percent, believe that the AFP can suppress the Maute group and Abu Sayyaf even without Martial Law.

Early this month, Congress has approved the extension of martial law for one year from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018 as requested by President Rodrigo Duterte. The extension was made despite the liberation of Marawi City from terrorists in October.

Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on May 23 shortly after the Maute terrorists attacked and occupied Marawi. Celerina Monte/DMS