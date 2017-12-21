Will there be a declaration of unilateral truce by the Philippine government with the communist New People's Army during the Christmas holidays?

On Wednesday morning, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte announced Tuesday night there will be a unilateral ceasefire with the communist rebels from Dec. 24, 2017 to Jan. 2, 2018.

But, in the afternoon, Duterte in an ambush interview after gracing the 82nd founding anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Camp Aguinaldo headquarters in Quezon City, indicated e had not made any decision whether he would order the suspension of offensive military operations.

"If ever I will declare a ceasefire, it will be for the benefit of the people. So that they will spend Christmas less strain less pressure and they do not expect something like it purposely battle wherein they will look for a fight," Duterte said.

Roque, earlier in the day, said the unilateral ceasefire, which he called as "suspension of combat operations," would lessen the apprehension of the public this Christmas season.

The government expects the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front to do "similar gesture of goodwill," he said.

"Christmas holds a special place in the hearts of our countrymen. In the observance of this occasion, we hope that all Filipinos would stand together as one nation and aspire for peace in our beloved Philippines," Roque said.

Asked if there will be a unilateral truce with the Maoist-inspired rebels, a military official who refused to be named, said, "we’re awaiting the formal announcement. Probably a memo, just to be sure."

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier said his office would not recommend the declaration of ceasefire with the NPA during the holidays as this would only be used by leftist rebels to intensify their attacks against government troops.

Duterte has terminated the peace talks with the CPP-NPA-NDF and declared them as terrorist organizations due to their alleged atrocities and extortion activities that they continue to commit. Celerina Monte/DMS