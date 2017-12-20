The Philippine Marines and Australian Defense Force concluded its two-week training program, which includes urban warfare, last Monday.

Capt. Maria Rowena Dalmacio, Philippine Marines spokesman, said the closing ceremony of the first iteration of the Mentor Training Team (MTT) Program for Military Operation on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) was held at the Marine Base Gregorio Lim in Tarnate, Cavite.

Dalmacio said the training that started last December 4 was participated by around 120 troops from Marine Battalion Landing Team 10 and around 60 ADF personnel.

“Part of the one company from 10th battalion (are) those who came from Marawi. Then we have also elements from the combat and service support brigade,” she said referring to the Philippine Marine troops who joined the training.

“(It’s a) combination of their lecture, our lecture, then our experience in Marawi,” she said.

“We have also conducted sniping and counter sniping then the close combat, close quarter battle,” she added.

Dalmacio said the ADF are planning to have another training program with Filipino soldiers by January or February next year. DMS