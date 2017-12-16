Despite the extension of his term as the chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), General Rey Leonardo Guerrero admitted it is impossible to end the terrorist problem.

“For me to say that we will be able to finish the terrorist problem within my term considering that I will be serving only up to April will be may be overly ambitious,” he said Friday.

“I’m just being practical. Like I told you, AFP operates based on a campaign plan. We've set targets and timelines,” Guerrero added.

Guerrero said he will do his best to address the terrorist threat.

“Right now we have targets as far the neutralization of terrorist threat is concerned, I’ll do my best to the most that i can give at the time that i am afforded as the chief of staff,” he said.

Guerrero, who will reach his mandatory retirement age of 56 on December 17, was extended for more than four months by President Rodrigo Duterte.

His extension of service that will last until April 24, 2018 was signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea last week. Robina Asido/DMS