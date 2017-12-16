The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) would not tolerate abuses with the extension of martial law in Mindanao for one year, its spokesman said on Friday.

Colonel Edgard Arevalo, AFP public affairs office chief, said the military is waiting for formal complaints on the alleged abuses of the soldiers who were engaged in the five-month operations against Islamic State-inspired Maute terrorists who occupied Marawi City.

"What we're hearing right now are allegation and as we've said, in the spirit of due process, we are waiting for those formal complaints," Arevalo said in a press briefing in Malacanang.

But he said the military could also moto propio conduct its own investigation "if we can see anyone of us committed these violations."

Arevalo said the AFP is a mature and professional organization, which would not allow violations of human rights by its members.

"We have human rights office and offices in the entire unit of the AFP up to the forward units, which will provide conducive environment for our kababayans who have complaints," Arevalo added.

With the extension of martial law until Dec. 31, 2018, there were concerns about human rights violations that could be committed by the military in Mindanao. Celerina Monte/DMS