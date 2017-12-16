Tropical Storm "Urduja" remained "quasi-stationary" over Eastern Visayas, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( PAGASA) said in its 5 pm bulletin on Friday.

In a press conference, weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said "Urduja", whose international name is Kai-Tak remained almost stationary due to northeast monsoon and the tail end of cold front. He added a high pressure area is also on both sides of the typhoon.

"It can't pass through since there is a high pressure area at the west and east side," Aurelio said.

As of 5pm, Urduja was last spotted at 240km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 kph and gusts up to 90 kph.

It is forecast to move northwest at 5 kph. Despite being nearly stationary "Urduja" is still expected to make landfall over the Northern Samar- Eastern Samar area between Saturday morning or afternoon, Aurelio said.

Tropical cyclone signal warning number 2 is still up over Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar and Biliran.

Signal number one is hoisted over Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Romblon, Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Northern Cebu, capiz, Aklan, Northern Ilolilo and Dinagat Islands.

Moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Bicol region and Visayas area until Monday as Urduja will stay inside the Philippine area of responsibility for five days before it will leave by Wednesday or Thursday as a low pressure area.

PAGASA said another weather disturbance may enter the country by next week. Ella Dionisio/DMS