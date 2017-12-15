Tropical Storm Urduja increased its threat over Eastern Samar, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Thursday.

In its 5pm bulletin, PAGASA said Urduja was spotted at 85 km east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

It has maximum sustained winds of up to 65kph and gusts up to 90kph.

It is forecast to move west at 7kph and is expected to make landfall over Eastern Samar by Friday morning.

Tropical Cyclone Signal number two is up over Eastern Samar, Samar and Biliran. Signal number one is hoisted over Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Northern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Northern Cebu including Bantayan Island, Capiz, Aklan and Northern Iloilo.

Due to the weather disturbance, scattered to widespread rains are expected over Visayas and the region of Bicol, Caraga and Northern Mindanao.

The weather bureau advised residents in these areas to be alert against possible flashfloods and landslides.

PAGASA said Urduja is expected to weaken into a low pressure area before leaving the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday. Ella Dionisio/DMS