The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Department of National Defense (DND) expressed their gratitude on the approval of the joint resolution to increase the base pay of military and policemen.

“We thank the Senate for approving the joint resolution to increase the salary of military and uniformed personnel on the third and final reading,” Arsenio Andolong, DND Public Affairs Chief said Thursday.

“It manifests our government's concern for the welfare of our defenders and their families in appreciation for their selfless sacrifices for the nation,” he added.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP Public Affairs Chief, said the AFP is also “grateful to Congress for this act of approving the resolution.”

“It will definitely boost the morale of every Soldier, Airman, Sailor, and Marine as this translates to higher take home pay,” he said.

The resolutions seeking to increase the base salary of military and uniformed personnel (MUP) starting January next year were approved by the Senate on third and final reading on Wednesday.

Senator Gregorio Honasan, chairman of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security and sponsor of the bill, said the base pay schedule of military and uniformed personnel was last increased eight years ago.

“Adjustments to the compensation of our military and uniformed personnel to make it commensurate to their role in security, public safety and order is long overdue,” Honasan said.

“Unlike other vocations, uniformed personnel experience almost daily, risks of losing their lives, physical injury or psychological trauma. Our uniformed personnel including their families give up personal comfort so that ordinary Filipino citizens may live in peace,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS