Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa admitted on Tuesday that addressing the drug problem inside the New Bilibid Prison would be "very complicated."

Dela Rosa said he would assume the Bureau of Corrections chief after he retires as PNP chief on January 21, 2018.

He said his mission in BuCor would be "mission impossible, to fix BuCor."

As PNP chief, he said the police have been addressing illegal drugs in BuCor "from the outside."

"So, when I become chief there, I will be fighting the drug problem of BuCor from the inside," Dela Rosa said in an interview at the House of Representatives after the joint session of Congress to approve further extension of martial law in Mindanao.

The PNP, under Dela Rosa, has been criticized for its bloody war on illegal drugs. Thousands of drug suspects have been killed since July last year when the PNP launched "Tokhang and Oplan Double Barrel" to address drug problem in the country.

On the other hand, drug lords inside the NBP, which is under BuCor, manage to continue their drug operations.

Duterte has changed BuCor heads several times for their failure to stop drug trade inside the national penitentiary.

"The work (in BuCor) is difficult, very complicated work. How can you solve the problem like BuCor?...how can you imprison someone who is already in jail? How are you going to convict someone who is already convicted? What's your solution to the problem. It's hard. I'm still thinking what to do," Dela Rosa said.

Asked if there is a need to implement "Tokhang" inside NBP, he said it would not be needed because the inmates were already convicted.

"They will be prayed over instead," he said in jest.

Further asked if there will be bloodshed inside the NBP when he assumes the BuCor post, Dela Rosa said, "it depends on the situation...I'm not saying bloody or not bloody."

"I'll just tell the drug lords inside the Bilibid, 'Here I come'," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS