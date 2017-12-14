President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday he was not ruling out the declaration of martial law nationwide.

In an interview in Taguig City, Duterte said expanding the coverage of martial law to cover Luzon and Visayas would depend on the recommendation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police.

"All options are on the table. There’s only one rationale there, the existence of the Republic of the Philippines. You threaten the existence of the Republic of the Philippines. I am sure that everybody will react and do what he must do to prevent it," Duterte said when asked if he was open to declaring martial law in the whole country.

In a joint session, Congress approved Duterte's request to further extend martial law for one year, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018.

Aside from the Islamic State-inspired Maute terror group, Abu Sayyaf and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedem Fighters, Duterte has included the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army as among the focus of military operations under martial law.

During the joint session of Congress, some lawmakers expressed concern that martial rule may be declared nationwide considering the presence of NPA in Luzon and Visayas also.

Duterte said his declaration of martial law could expand depending on the enemies of the state.

"If the NPA said that they are recruiting in mass numbers, and they create trouble and they are armed and about to destroy government, the government will not wait until the dying… days of its existence. The government can always pre-empt and prevent that disaster. To what extent, what level of atrocities or attacks… it is not for me to say that ? it is for the Armed Forces and the police," he said.

Duterte said communists did not do anything good to the people, except to recruit and threaten to kill them if they would not join.

"The terrorists and the NPAs are the same. They kill with impunity and they rob people...just cite me one solid day or 24 hours or even half an hour that they go to barangay and they show goodness ? except to recruit people to die and to kill, and to get the things of the people without their consent, and that is really brigandage or stealing," he said.

Duterte said it was "crazy" to call the CPP-NPA "revolutionaries." Celerina Monte/DMS