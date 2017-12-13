The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is set to place all its units on heightened alert starting next week in preparation to the holiday season.

Capt. Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said their alert status will be heightened starting December 18, 2017 until January 8, 2018.

During this period the PCG are expected to deploy Special Operation Forces composed of divers, medical teams and K9 units in different ports nationwide.

Balilo said in preparation to “the expected huge volume of local and foreign shipping passengers this Yuletide Season, PCG Officer-in-Charge Commodore Joel Garcia has issued a directive to all Coast Guard units to maintain a high state of readiness and alertness in all port terminals nationwide, beaches, coastal and island resorts.”

“All units are reminded to be ready to respond to maritime emergencies,” he said.

“Commodore Garcia, in support of anti-drug campaign of the president, has directed its men to keep a keen eye on the trade and transport of illegal drugs and paraphernalia by sea and increasing its vigilance for any extremist attacks,” he added.

Balilo said the PCG personnel will tighten security and inspection of passengers and their baggage in all ports in the country.

“Based on the marching orders issued by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade, PCG has to intensify the inspections on all passengers and their baggage, and to ensure maximum monitoring and security in all critical ports nationwide to attain convenience, orderliness, safety and security of the public who patronize the sea travel,” he said.

“All passengers are reminded to be at the seaport at least three hours before departure time, parents/elders must keep an eye to their children and valuable items, avoid carrying restricted cargoes such as flammable liquids and solids, corrosive materials, toxic and infectious substances, compressed gases, radioactive materials and explosives to avoid search delays and inconveniences,” he added.

Balilo said Passenger Assistance Center (PAC) booths manned by teams from the PCG, DOTr, Philippine Ports Authority, Maritime Industry Authority, Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary and Local Government Units in close coordination with the Philippine National Police will be installed to address needs of the riding public. Robina Asido/DMS